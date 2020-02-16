Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARB. Lake Street Capital downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carbonite in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Carbonite in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Carbonite in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 41.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carbonite by 30.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carbonite stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. Carbonite has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $804.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

