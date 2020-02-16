Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to post sales of $579.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $573.10 million and the highest is $586.00 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $609.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 26.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.25. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

