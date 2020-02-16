Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,960 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 133,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $36.72 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

