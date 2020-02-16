Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 93.34 ($1.23).

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 71.26 ($0.94) on Friday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.98.

Centrica (LON:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrica will post 1258.9999594 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio is -0.93%.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

