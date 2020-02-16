Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will report $550.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.90 million to $563.19 million. Century Communities posted sales of $533.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of CCS opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.83. Century Communities has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 421.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,222 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $5,702,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 14.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

