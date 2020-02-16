Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after buying an additional 1,527,073 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Charles Schwab by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,074,000 after buying an additional 1,062,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $47.23 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $14,703,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

