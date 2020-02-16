ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report sales of $9.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $35.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.08 million to $36.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.24 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

In related news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $930,950.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 493 shares in the company, valued at $24,230.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 45,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $2,247,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,646 shares of company stock worth $55,792,153 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,678,000 after buying an additional 2,909,389 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $126,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after buying an additional 488,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after buying an additional 295,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,022,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.