Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

In other Childrens Place news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

