China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LFC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFC stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. China Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

