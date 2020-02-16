Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,132,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.35% of Church & Dwight worth $923,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $76.43. 884,789 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.