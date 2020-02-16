Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to announce sales of $101.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.90 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $96.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $426.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $454.30 million, with estimates ranging from $441.71 million to $459.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.22 million, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chuy’s by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 603.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

