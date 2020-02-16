Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,545 shares of company stock worth $10,612,704 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $220.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.29. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

