Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 229,083 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,360,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,263,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,286,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

NYSE:CI opened at $220.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.29. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,545 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,704. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

