Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,109 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 6.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

