Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 177.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,973,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $142,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after acquiring an additional 288,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

