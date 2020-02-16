CKW Financial Group Buys 3,034 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 234.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $116.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.82. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.48 and a 52-week high of $116.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

