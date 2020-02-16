CKW Financial Group Buys 91,100 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 231.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin makes up 0.5% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.18% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of ALEX opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

