CKW Financial Group Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.5% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $542,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.