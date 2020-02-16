CKW Financial Group Purchases 14,802 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CKW Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 12.5% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

