CKW Financial Group Purchases 4,450 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.5% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,213,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 240,929 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HEFA opened at $31.17 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12.

