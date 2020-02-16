CLS Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,740,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.05 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

