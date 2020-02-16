CLS Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

CLS Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,843 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 136.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 431,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 229,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 25,866 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE opened at $30.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

