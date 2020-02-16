CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 71.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 57.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $158.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76. CNOOC Ltd has a 1-year low of $139.77 and a 1-year high of $193.66.

CEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

