Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Commerce Bancshares worth $17,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 939,259 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 754,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 48,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 443,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 402,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

CBSH stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 369,807 shares. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

In other news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,069. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

