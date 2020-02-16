Comparing Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kite Realty Group Trust and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 7 2 0 2.22 Vornado Realty Trust 1 6 2 0 2.11

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $72.29, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $354.18 million 4.25 -$46.57 million $2.00 8.96 Vornado Realty Trust $2.16 billion 5.99 $449.95 million $3.76 18.06

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -14.39% -3.45% -1.56% Vornado Realty Trust 151.59% 4.90% 1.51%

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

