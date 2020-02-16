Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Concho Resources stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

