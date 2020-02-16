Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Stock Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Concho Resources worth $55,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 3,043.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,940,000 after purchasing an additional 189,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Concho Resources by 62.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,364 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,599,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 878,938 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

