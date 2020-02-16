Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $1,592,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $94.30 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.18 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

