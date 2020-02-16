Continental AG (ETR:CON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental AG (ETR:CON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €130.82 ($152.11).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CON. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of CON stock opened at €110.80 ($128.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. Continental has a twelve month low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a twelve month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €116.43.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

