Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 76,125 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

COO opened at $353.31 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $274.77 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

