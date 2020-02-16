Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,464 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Corteva by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $30.71 on Friday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.