Cortland Associates Inc. MO Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 406,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $119,378,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 53,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 81,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,672,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.