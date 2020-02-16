COVA (COVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $743,348.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. COVA has a total market cap of $743,348.00 and $1.43 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVA has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03111938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00241882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00152869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

