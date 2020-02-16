Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 657,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

