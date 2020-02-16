Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Credit Acceptance worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.69, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,525 shares of company stock worth $65,460,790. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $437.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.51. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $385.36 and a one year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

