Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 5.7% in January

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Criteo by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after buying an additional 141,201 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,400,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Criteo by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 425,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 56,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.69. Criteo has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.01%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura dropped their target price on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

