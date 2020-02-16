Critical Review: Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) vs. Becton Dickinson and (NASDAQ:BDX)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Becton Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -47.55% -151.54% -26.66% Becton Dickinson and 4.96% 15.50% 6.32%

Volatility and Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton Dickinson and has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alphatec and Becton Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 4 0 3.00 Becton Dickinson and 0 6 7 0 2.54

Alphatec presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.25%. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $279.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Becton Dickinson and.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and Becton Dickinson and’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $91.69 million 4.61 -$28.98 million ($0.58) -11.88 Becton Dickinson and $17.29 billion 4.08 $1.23 billion $11.68 22.28

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats Alphatec on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, monoclonal antibodies and kits, reagent systems, bench-side solutions, and molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation products, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, thoracic and abdominal drainage, and surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

