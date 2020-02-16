Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,187 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. CL King reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $37.31 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

