Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,212 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 879,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,879,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,638,000 after buying an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $61.11 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

