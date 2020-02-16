Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 91,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in eBay by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,829,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $66,068,000 after acquiring an additional 908,089 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $38.14 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384 in the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

