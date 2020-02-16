Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $318.43 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.08 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.77 and a 200 day moving average of $296.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.33.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.