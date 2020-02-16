Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

BMY opened at $66.38 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.