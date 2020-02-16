Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Msci by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Msci by 26.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 33.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $322.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.06. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $173.00 and a 1 year high of $322.87.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,947,168 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.