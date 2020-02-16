Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,299 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after buying an additional 210,858 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 5,948.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after buying an additional 145,920 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,190,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Align Technology by 186.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 106,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total value of $214,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $1,568,773 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $274.95 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.34 and its 200-day moving average is $233.43.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.