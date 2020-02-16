Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 603 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

LMT opened at $437.85 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.