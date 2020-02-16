Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 6,407 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,407 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $531.22 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $173.71 and a twelve month high of $593.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Shopify from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.11.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.