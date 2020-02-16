Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 509.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,064 shares in the company, valued at $815,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,841 shares of company stock worth $2,933,895 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

