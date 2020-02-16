Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

