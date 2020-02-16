Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 81.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 140.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Allergan by 143.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AGN. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Allergan stock opened at $198.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.24. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

