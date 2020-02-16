Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,954 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $41.60 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

